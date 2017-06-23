Home Indiana New Senior Center Scheduled to Open 2019 June 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A brand new senior community living area is coming to one Tri-State community for people 55 and older.

Ground is set to be broken on the new 110 unit development this November.

It will be just east of Bushkoetter’s Nursery and Lawn Care Center just north of state road 56.

Officials say this new development could bring up to $18(M) in vestments to the area along with 30 full time jobs.

The development will include 18 town homes for independent living and a main building with 70 independent and assisted living apartments and 25 memory care apartments.

Prices have not yet been released.

Legacy of Jasper is scheduled to open in early 2019.

