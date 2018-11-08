44News | Evansville, IN

New Section of Evansville’s Greenway Opens Now Open

New Section of Evansville’s Greenway Opens Now Open

November 8th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The newest section of Evansville’s Greenway system is now open to the public.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke cut the ribbon for the Hi-rail Greenway earlier today near the intersection of Covert and Gilbert Avenue.

The Greenway is the city’s non-motorized transportation network designed to allow for more recreational opportunities and make the city more bike and walking-friendly.

The Hi-rail Greenway Corridor is about two and half miles long and stretches from Riverside Drive to Walnut Street along the west side of U.S. 41.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.