New Section of Evansville’s Greenway Opens Now Open

The newest section of Evansville’s Greenway system is now open to the public.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke cut the ribbon for the Hi-rail Greenway earlier today near the intersection of Covert and Gilbert Avenue.

The Greenway is the city’s non-motorized transportation network designed to allow for more recreational opportunities and make the city more bike and walking-friendly.

The Hi-rail Greenway Corridor is about two and half miles long and stretches from Riverside Drive to Walnut Street along the west side of U.S. 41.

