New School in Henderson County Offers Enhanced Learning Opportunities

Henderson County has a brand new school for kids to attend and enhance their learning.

November 12th, 2018 is the first day of class for Spottsville elementary students in a brand new building.

The school says the $17 million project will modernize the way students learn and interact.

The building features a media center with innovative technology features, maximum use of natural sunlight and energy efficiency, and each classroom has a 75 inch interactive smart board and audio system.

The school has 537 students making the building transition.

The public is invited to check out the new school on November 19th at an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony.

