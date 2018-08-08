Home Kentucky New Scholarship in Kentucky Aims to Help Students Graduate August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Students enrolled in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System now have a new scholarship available to them.

The “15 To Finish” scholarship will pay $500 to students who successfully complete 15 credit hours in a semester and sign up for 15 credit hours in the following semester.

Officials say the aim is to help students complete their associate degree in two years or less.

The statement says that many times, full-time college students that take less than 15 credit hours don’t finish in four years. Studies show that students that take at least 15 credit hours per semester are more successful.

The scholarship is being offered beginning this fall to new and current students.

Students wanting to know more about the “15 to Finish” scholarship can click here for more information.

Comments

comments