New Rules Approved for the Veterans Affairs Agency

January 4th, 2019 Indiana

Hoosier officials approve a new set of rules designed to rein in the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

This move comes after a state audit revealed the agency had given more than $40,000 in grant money intended for struggling veteran to its own employees.

The department is now required to get approval from the state commission for any grant over $2,500. In the past, the department director had the authority to approve any grants.

The new rules also establish income eligibility standards based on federal poverty guidelines.

