Brescia University is giving the community a sneak peek at a new residence hall coming to campus. The two-story building will house 34 students and will cost about $2 million to build.

It will feature an open concept great room with a full kitchen and seating areas plus a covered porch and second-floor balcony.

Bedrooms will be two-bed spaces joined by a bathroom. Brescia says the hall should be completed in time for the 2019 fall semester.

