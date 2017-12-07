Home Indiana New Requirements For Indiana Students Starting In 2023 December 7th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

The State Board of Education passed a 7-4 vote Wednesday that will change graduation requirements for high school students in Indiana starting in 2023.

“Really it’s a change in three areas,” says Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation chief executive Jason Woebkenberg.

It’s called “Graduation Pathways.” It includes additional coursework, a demonstration of employability such as project based learning, and service learning, and high scores on the A.C.T or S.A.T. are needed for students to cross the stage.

“They are trying to add a lot of avenues for students to gain some experience before they get out of high school,” says Mt. Vernon curriculum director.

But, a more rigorous curriculum has some students and faculty concerned.

“Some of these requirements are just going to add to what they have to accomplish, and not give them as much of an opportunity to maybe go into somethings that they are interested in.”

Mt. Vernon’s director of curriculum says the work could be tough for some students wanting a one or two year degree.

“There are also students that might like to take different avenues, going to get one or two year certificates, or getting it in a journeyman’s program.”

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh school corporation say schools are prepared to do whatever it takes to help students succeed.

“Our hope is that it will make for a good learning experience uh so that when they graduate high school they are certainly ready for college and career.”

Comments

comments