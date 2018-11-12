Home Indiana New Report Says Losing an Hour Affects Mood and Health November 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The changing of the clocks is a 100-year-old tradition that officially began in 1918, that affects an estimated 1.5 billion people around the world.

“Falling back” means most of us get an extra hour of sleep, but it also means spending more of the day in darkness. This is a risk factor for those who suffer with depression.

According to the American Heart Association, depression is reported in an estimated 1 in 10 of Americans ages 18 and older, and the figure can be as high as 33% for heart attack patients.

Below are four tips to help keep your mood and heart healthier this fall:

Discuss how you are feeling, both physically and mentally, with your healthcare provider. He or she may be able to provide suggestions or refer you to another provider for additional care.

Choose healthy habits, but don’t rush into a new routine. If you begin exercising, start gradually rather than putting pressure on yourself to begin a rigorous routine.

Try making new dishes from seasonal produce. It’s easy to eat the wrong foods when you’re feeling down, but make it a point to try a new fall recipe each week. Find recipes that allow you to use an assortment of fall fruits and vegetables that are available to us during this time of the year.

Stay connected. Laughter and friendship is great medicine for everyone. Take the time to reach out to family and friends so you’re not spending so much time alone.

