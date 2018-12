A historic home in Evansville is opening its doors to the public this holiday season.

The home of Henry Cook was originally built in 1899, and over the last year its latest owner has made quite a few renovations.

People are welcome to go see those updates the next few weekends of December.

We were live at the beautiful home this morning with a look at the latest improvements so far.

Previous story: Henry E. Cook Mansion Opens For Tours this Weekend





















Comments

comments