New Releases on the Small and Big Screen

We can't play outside today, so I'm giving you the scoop on what you can watch on the big and small screen, and there's something for everyone!

Newly released on Hulu today…”Shoplifters”…the story of a Japanese couple stuck with part-time jobs, and hence inadequate incomes, who avail themselves of the fruits of shoplifting to make ends meet.

After discovering, and taking in, a scared and malnourished little girl on the street, they discover two months after the fact that her abusive parents are finally looking for her.





“Shoplifters” is considered a critical and commercial success, and has won three Mainichi Film Awards, including Best Film, and the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Feature Film, and was nominated for The Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Opening in theaters this weekend…”Wonder Park”!

“Wonder Park” tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

“Wonder Park” stars Jennifer Garner and Keenan Thompson.

Also opening tomorrow, “Captive State”, “Five Feet Apart” and “The Mustang”.

Want to see a flick today?

Your choices are “Captain Marvel”, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, and supposedly the final Madea chapter from Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral”.

