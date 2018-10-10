New Rehabilitation Hospital Opens Next October

In about a year a new in-patient rehabilitation hospital will open in Warrick County. The Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital replaces Health South on Covert Avenue in Evansville.

The new facility is being built on the Warrick Wellness Trail in Newburgh. It includes 80 rooms, a therapy gym, pharmacy, and other amenities for patients.

Ceo Blake Bunner says, “And this location will really provide great physical access for all across southwestern Indiana, and into Kentucky and Illinois. People want great care. That’s what we deliver. So the access here is going to be much easier now from I-69.”

The facility is expected to open in October of 2019.

