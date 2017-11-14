Home Indiana New Quarter Features Vincennes Revolutionary War Figure George Rogers Clark November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The U.S. Mint released a new quarter featuring Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark. The quarter was officially launched during a ceremony in Vincennes. The coin went into circulation on Monday, November 13th, and has a special connection to our area.

George Rogers Clark and his soldiers captured a British-held fort in Vincennes, Indiana back in 1779. That win proved crucial in the effort to defeat the Brits.

The tails side of the coin depicts Clark, with a rifle in hand, leading troops to Fort Sackville along the Wabash River. The heads side features the standard profile of George Washington.

