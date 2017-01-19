Home Illinois New Push to Raise Minimum Wage in Illinois January 19th, 2017 Amanda Decker Illinois Pinterest

There’s a new push to raise the minimum wage in Illinois. Two bills have been filed by lawmakers and one would raise the minimum wage as soon as July of this year.

One bill is in the Illinois house, the other in the senate. The Senate bill would hike the minimum wage from $8.25 an hour to $9.00 an hour starting July first.

Then, it would go up by 50 cents each July first until 2021, when the minimum wage would become $11.00 an hour.

The House bill is more ambitious. It looks to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour across the board starting October first of this year.

The Illinois Senate passed similar measures in 2014 and 2015, but the House did not.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor.



