New Pub Looks to Set Up Shop in Evansville

A new pub is looking to set up shop in the former home of Magic Moments along Wabash Avenue. Developers met with the site review committee for the first time going over the plans, and working to get the necessary state and local permits.

Planners say the Maidens Brew Pub and Restaurant will seat 180 people throughout the first and second floors.

Perhaps the biggest issue facing developers is meeting requirements for green space and parking.

Ninety spaces are needed, roughly 36 are available in the lot, so developers will have to apply for a variance.

Rlehman Consulting Roger Lehman said, “We’re going to add some green space along the Walnut Street side. It does not count because it’s in the right of way, not on our property, but to maximize the parking we have to minimize the green space unfortunately.”

John Miller is the owner and operator of the future restaurant.

A food and brew menu is still in the works, but there is no opening date.

