Home Indiana Evansville New Proposal Issued to Increase Funding for Indiana Public Defenders October 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Indiana Public Defenders say they have a dilemma. They’re being overworked, under paid and now they’re at a breaking point.

Since 2013, the Department of Child Services is filing child in need cases at record levels, and defenders who represent the parents in those cases can’t keep up.

That means at any given time county defenders could be working at least 80 active cases. The Indiana Public Defender Council says that creates another problem.

Counties rely on state funding for their case efforts. However, if defenders take on too much, the county could fall out of compliance and risk losing that funding.

“It doesn’t matter how good of a lawyer you are. You could be the best lawyer in the world, but if you`ve got too many cases you`re not going to be able to represent them all well,” Indiana Public Defender Council Larry Landis.

There is legislation in the works that would help get public defenders more funding and address case load.

