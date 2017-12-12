New Progress Updates on I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

Indiana and Kentucky mark a year of progress on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project. Officials are preparing for an environmental process that will help lay out where the bridge will go.

I-69 Ohio River Spokesperson Mindy Peterson says a draft environmental impact statement will allow the officials to make a better decision about where the bridge will cross the Ohio River.

Peterson says, “Working toward what is going to be a preferred alternative. By fall of next year, we will have a preferred alternative and that DEIS will be published. and at that point, we have public hearings on both sides of the river. we get more input from the public which is very important.”

Most local governmental bodies have endorsed what is known as the Central Corridor Option, which would run from near Weinbach Avenue on the Evansville side, cross the river and US 60, then tie into the existing I-69 near Zion Road in Henderson.

Environmental Lead for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project says, “The central corridor is obviously a more rural area dominated by farmland as well as some natural resources like forested habitats that sort of thing but again we don’t know if one of those resources makes the decision for the project. And the great thing for the project is that means we have more flexibility and how we meet the navigation needs. and that flexibility could translate into cost savings in terms of bridge type and bridge location.”

Project supporters are also pleased with a recent coast guard opinion on the bridge. The coast guard says it is ok with either a bridge that has several shorter spans or a bridge that has one long span over the river.

Residents can expect open houses to take place on both sides of the river during early 2018. Officials will then determine what businesses or properties could be directly affected by the project.



