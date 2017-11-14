Home Kentucky New Program Launched to Combat Human Trafficking in Kentucky Hotels November 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky’s Tourism Industry is working to help curb human trafficking. Hotel workers could soon report criminals who use Kentucky hotel rooms to engage in human trafficking.

It’s part of a new initiative unveiled Tuesday by Attorney General Andy Beshear. It’s called “See Something, Say Something, Save a Life”.

The program trains hotel workers on the red flags sex trafficking. It gives instructions on how to safely report suspected trafficking.

Hotel owners are asked to sign a pledge for staff training.

Beshear’s office is working 14 human trafficking cases at the present time

