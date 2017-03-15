New Program Honors Indiana’s Elite STEM Students

The Hoosier state has a new plan in place to honor its elite STEM students. Governor Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick put the program together.

In May, four high school students will be honored for their outstanding performance in one of the STEM subjects. Each student will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and letterman jacket.

Applications and nominations are available by visiting Governor’s STEM Team Awards. The deadline for nominations 11:59 Eastern Time (10:59 p.m. CT) on April 9th.

