New Program Aims to Rehabilitate Bridges Across Kentucky June 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is putting more focus on rehabilitating bridges across the bluegrass. It’s a new program named Bridging Kentucky.

Officials say it’s one of the nations most aggressive programs of its kind. Bridging Kentucky will prioritize investments over the next six years to improve the safety of bridges. The team will also evaluate if any of these bridges need to be replaced.

Kieth Todd says, “Even if there are only 100 people driving a rural secondary road, that road is important to those 100 people. They need to get to and from work, and to and from school. So a lot of these bridges are out there where they impact people in their daily lives.”

KYTC expects within the next two years the new initiative will help improve nearly 400 bridges in the commonwealth.

Their website, Bridging Kentucky, provides more information about its efforts and outlines each bridge the program is evaluating.

