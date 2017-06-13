Home Indiana Evansville New Program Aims to Help Kids Cope with Incarcerated Loved Ones June 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A group called Children of Incarcerated Loved Ones meets today at the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville. The idea for these meetings to help kids express their concerns and questions and share stories about what they’ve been through.

The kids took part in activities and talking sessions for the first of its kind meeting.

An EVSC school counselor named Sherry Chestnut came up with the idea for the group after seeing a growing need for a program like this. Organizers are hoping to take it even further in the future.

Chairperson of COIL Lori Noble said, “That’s our goal, is to become a 21st century after school program. So we’re just kind of getting our feet wet right now. Nothing is in stone.”

The program is available at both Evansville Boys and Girls Club locations. This is specifically designed for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade.

