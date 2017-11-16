Home Indiana New Program Aims to Get Children Out of Welfare System And Into Homes November 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Children Welfare System is crowded seeing more and more cases of children in need every day. However, a new program wants to get kids of the system and into permanent homes.

It’s all thanks to a new partnership with the Indianapolis Legal Aid Society. Due to the opioid crisis, some child services cases can take more than a year to resolve.

Advocates say this new program will help streamline some cases by connecting children with other family members and facilitating legal guardianship.

The program looks to help lawyers and advocates by clearing up to 450 cases a year while moving kids out of the system and into stable homes.

“And we`ll say ok is this a case where parents look like they`re getting things together can we move that forward a little more quickly or more likely is this a case where we have a relative or kinship person who can take that child,” says Cindy Booth.

The new program is expected to launch next month.



