New President Named for Henderson Community College

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System president announced James Warren as the president of Henderson Community college.

Warren currently serves as chief Student Affairs officer at Hopkinsville Community College. He’s served as chief Institutional Advancement officer at the college and was the founding coordinator of the college’s Upward Bound program.

Warren earned a doctorate in educational leadership and organizational development from the University of Louisville. He earned both a master’s degree in education administration and a bachelor’s degree in counseling and guidance from the University of Louisville.

Warren will assume his role as HCC president on Feb. 1st.

Comments

comments