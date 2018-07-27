Home Kentucky New Poultry Education Center at Hayden Farms July 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Hayden Farms celebrated the opening of the new Poultry Education Center yesterday with the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The new center in Philpot, Kentucky was built to help educate the public on the raising of poultry. Hayden Farms is one of the family farms in the country that supplies to PERDUE.

The Hayden family says that being “part of something bigger” brings them joy.

PERDUE supplies Hayden Farms with chickens that are 48 hours old. They take them and raise them all the way up to 48 days old.

Hayden Farms has been a staple of the Ohio Valley of Kentucky for the past 34 years.

Tours of the facility are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment click here.

