Home Indiana New Position Added to Court to help with Cases Involving Children January 13th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

A new position is being added to the Daviess County, Indiana court system to help deal with cases involving children. Circuit Court Judge Greg Smith asked for the new position to deal with the growing number of cases his court is seeing involving children.

By law every parent gets an attorney. Most of those attorneys are appointed by the court and CASA volunteers step in to help when children are involved.

But with the increase in cases, the judge decided to call in backup. The position will pay between $50,000 and $60,000 a year. It’s now up to the Daviess County council to approve the position.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments