New Position Added to Court to help with Cases Involving Children
A new position is being added to the Daviess County, Indiana court system to help deal with cases involving children. Circuit Court Judge Greg Smith asked for the new position to deal with the growing number of cases his court is seeing involving children.
By law every parent gets an attorney. Most of those attorneys are appointed by the court and CASA volunteers step in to help when children are involved.
But with the increase in cases, the judge decided to call in backup. The position will pay between $50,000 and $60,000 a year. It’s now up to the Daviess County council to approve the position.