New ‘Police’ Phone Scam Targets Indiana Businesses

A new ‘police’ phone scam is targeting businesses across the Hoosier state. This scam involves businesses getting a call from someone claiming to be with a local police department asking for donations for a community cause.

Scammers ask for the company director by name and ask if they would like to continue to support a local police community publication with a small donation. An alleged colleague calls the company director within 10 minutes of the first call to ask for a payment. When the business officials ask the caller for a call back number, the scammer claims he has forgotten his number.

Indiana businesses are being warned to hang up and be wary of unsolicited calls. Police will not ask for money via phone calls.

