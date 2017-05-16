Home Kentucky New Playground Equipment to be Added to Madisonville City Park May 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kids at Madisonville City Park will soon have a better place to play. City officials gave the green light to add new playground equipment to the park. It will cost just under $150,000 and the city gave the contract to build this to an Ohio-based company.

The new park will not only have new playground equipment, but also a rubberized base, which would make the playground safer for kids. City leaders hope the project gives kids another activity to enjoy while there are events at the city park.

There will also be a new dog park built on this property. The city was looking to put in a zip line, but said the $5,000 price tag was just too high. The new playground should be up and running by mid-summer.

