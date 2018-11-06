Your New Place for Watching Football

BodyBuilder Records and BBR Ministries have teamed up with the Bountiful Harvest and Deliverance Church to bring you the beginning of something special in the Evansville area…

Bountiful Harvest and Deliverance Church will be hosting Monday night football parties until the end of the season and then into the playoffs followed by basketball games.

There will also be a movie night, every Tuesday night featuring different Christian movies, and they will be hosting Hip-Hop night every Saturday evening presented by Club His-Hop Las Vegas with many local and national names.

And you can drop off donations for their food drive at 818 Boeke Road, through the 19th.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments