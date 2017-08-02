New Pizza Place Celebrating Grand Opening In Evansville

A new pizza place is celebrating its grand opening. MOD Pizza is officially open at the Evansville Pavilion on East Lloyd Expressway.

The first 52 people who come out to try MOD will get a free pizza, and anyone can enter to win free pizza for a year.

MOD Pizza will also be taking donations for the Boys & Girls Club throughout the day. The pizza is cooked in a coal fire oven, and is ready in five minutes or less.

Customers can order one of their signature recipes, or choose from around 30 different toppings.

MOD Pizza also features gluten-free crusts, and dairy-free cheese for vegan pizza options. The new location is at the Evansville Pavilion on East Lloyd Expressway.

For more information, visit MOD Pizza.

Comments

comments