New PIO Named For The Jasper Post

There’s a new Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Jasper Post. ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter promoted Senior Trooper Robbie Lambert to Sergeant to serve as the Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Jasper Post.

Lambert is a Paoli-native and graduated Paoli High School in 1999. After graduating high school, Lambert attended Vincennes University for two years where he has an Associates Degree in Conservation Law Enforcement. He transferred to ISU to get a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminology.

In 2006, Lambert began his career with ISP and was assigned to the Toll Road Post and worked Zone 1, which is Lake County. The next year, Lambert transferred to the Jasper Post and was assigned to Orange County.

Sgt. Lambert has served on the Tactical Intervention Platoon, Jasper Criminal Interdiction Unit, Jasper District All Crimes Policing Unit, Marijuana Eradication Coordinator and as a K-9 Operator.

Robbie Lambert lives in Orange County with his family.

