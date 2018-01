Home Illinois New Phone Scam in Illinois Targets Ameren Customers January 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

A phone scam in Illinois is targeting Ameren customers. Our media partner at WFIW reports the scammers claim they’re from Ameren, Illinois and threaten to disconnect electric services within an hour if a payment isn’t made.

Ameren officials want residents to know this is a scam and say they never demand payment in that manner.

If you receive one of these calls you are asked to hang up because it’s a scam.

Comments

comments