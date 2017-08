Home Indiana New Partnership May Help Students Get A Job August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A new partnership at Vincennes University could help some students get a job. The Cummins Technician Apprenticeship Program launched at VU Wednesday.

Students in that program will spend two years at the university, learning to build and maintain Cummins Diesel Engines. This could help some students with their skills and land them a job with the company.

For information on how to apply for the apprenticeship, visit Vincennes University.

Comments

comments