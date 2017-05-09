Home Kentucky New Partnership Created To Provide Opportunities For Students May 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro’s innovation academy and Brescia University have developed a new partnership to create more learning opportunities for OIA students.

Due to OIA’s close proximity to Brescia, students can walk to campus to take college-level courses, sending them on their way to earning an Associates Degree while they are still in high school.

They can major in integrated studies, health science or engineering.

Owensboro Public School officials say the partnership will go a long way to prepare students for success.

Classes are 90 dollars each. For information on how to enroll, go to our website, www.wevv.com.

