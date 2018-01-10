Home Kentucky New Partnership Created to Improve Care For Cancer Patients January 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A big announcement in Owensboro could change the care cancer patients receive. The Owensboro Health System will join the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network.

Health officials say the partnership aims to increase the care patients receive and allow them to not have to travel far for treatment. The cancer care center will also offer educational programs and clinical care.

Medical Director at the Markey Cancer Affiliate Network Timothy Mullett says, “If we have tools that we can apply that are making it so that the patients are more streamline care, the standards are higher, the expectations are higher, then we’re achieving our goal.”

Methodist Hospital along with 18 other Kentucky hospitals are already apart of the cancer care affiliate network.

Comments

comments