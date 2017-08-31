Home Indiana New Park May Be Added To Vincennes Riverwalk August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Vincennes City Parks and Recreation Department wants to add to the Vincennes Riverwalk. The project finished about a year ago and local leaders want to build off of that momentum.

The mayor and the parks department have discussed turning the department’s grounds into a new park. They say this project would give riverwalk visitors one more thing to enjoy.

Steve Beaman said, “We’ve kind of kicked around the idea of taking this building, which is a small building and turning it into a small rentable facility. Adding a playground out here. It just adds to the overall feel of this riverwalk we have now.”

City leaders would like to get money from outside to complete the project, and are thinkingabout applying for a grant to help.

