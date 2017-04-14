Home Indiana New Parental Leave Soon to be Implemented at IU April 14th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Beginning July 1st, paid parental leave for all staff will soon be provided at Indiana University.

This will give employees up to six weeks of paid leave after birth and adoption, covering both sexes, regardless of their marital or relationship status.

The new leave will not impact any paid leave already given to IU employees.

These employees will be given up to two parental leaves during their time working at the school.

The university also offers other benefits, including emergency child care services.

Comments

comments