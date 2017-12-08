Home Indiana Evansville New Owners Hope To Open Vacant Alhambra Theater As Entertainment Space December 8th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Opened in 1913, the Alhambra Theater is a beautiful piece of the resurgent Haynie’s Corner Arts District. The façade has been kept up over the years as multiple organizations have attempted to revive the historic theater, but yet no one has been able to renovate the theater space which was closed in 1956.

A new pair of owners feel like they have the stuff to restore the glory the Alhambra Theater, and at least one of them has the history to back that up. Ken Haynie III and Aaron Kendall announced Friday that they have taken over ownership from the Arts Council of Southwest Indiana. At least one of the pair of FC Tucker realtors should sound familiar. Ken Haynie’s great-great grandfather is George Haynie – the namesake of Haynie’s Corner.

The Alhambra theater has seen better days. The inside is simply just a shell, without much to speak of. The new owners are working with a couple of design teams to create an entertainment space, instead of a theater. Ken says he imagines the space as a perfect place for anything from a wedding ceremony to a business meeting.

The project will take some time. Haynie says everything on the inside will need to be redone. And while the pair promise to move quickly on renovations, they do plan on doing their due diligence and won’t rush through the process.

Comments

comments