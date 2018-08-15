Home Indiana Evansville New Opioid Addiction Treatment Facility Opens In Evansville August 15th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana

Opioid overdoses are a concern across the nation and here in the Tri-State. Evansville officials say they saw an alarming number of overdoses last year.

Local experts are looking for new ways to help people fighting addiction.

21 people in Vanderburgh County died from an opioid overdose in 2017.

So far this year there have been 8 opioid overdose deaths and local authorities are hoping that number won’t grow any larger. One way they’re fighting back is opening up new treatment centers in the area and raising awareness about the problem.

Vanderburgh county is starting to see a downward trend of opioid overdoses and some local officials credit the explosion of treatment centers across the county.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Chief Deputy David Anson, said “The awareness that you guys are putting out, and the treatment centers and everything is doing a good job of kind of curtailing what we have going.”

Places like the Boyett Treatment Center offer medically assisted treatment programs to help stop physical cravings and hopefully prevent relapses.

The founder is recovering addict himself and saw a need in the community for more treatment options.

Founder of Boyett Treatment Center, Nate Boyett said, “I call success stories, I call it the miracle, and I get to see the miracle happen regularly and it’s what helps me sleep at night, it’s what you know warms my heart.”

One former addict says that facility helped her get her life back.

Jennifer Hale said, “I found every aspect of help, you know spiritual, mentally, physically, I’ve really healed here, had all the support I need, and really recovered from this.”

Boyett Treatment Center is located on the east side of Evansville off Vogel Road.

The center is open Monday through Friday 8 to 5 and Saturday 8 to Noon.

