Home Indiana New Old National Bank in Darmstadt Utilizes Solar Power December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other community leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Old Nation Bank in Darmstadt.

The new energy-efficient building is the first ONB branch to utilize solar power and taps into the latest technology with an internet kiosk.

The facility also features an enclosed drive through with a 24-hour ATM and a community room that provides a meeting space for nonprofit and civic organizations.

The move was part of relocating to better serve clients in McCutchanville, Darmstadt, and the surrounding area.

The new ONB is located off Boonville New Harmony Road in Evansville.

Comments

comments