New Office in New Year for Kenergy in Hartford

The Kenergy Office in Hartford has announced that it will no longer be staffed beginning next year.

Starting January 1st, 2019, the office will relocate to the Owensboro office located at 3111 Fairview Drive. The Hartford office will continue to operate as normal until that start of the year.

Drop box payments will still be accepted and will be picked up in a timely fashion. Members with service or payment questions can call 800-844-4832.

