Owensboro’s NAPB Team Named the Kentucky Thoroughbreds

The newest professional sports franchise in Owensboro has a name, general manager and head coach.

Brandon Lesovsky will be the head coach and general manager. The team name is the Kentucky Thoroughbreds.

The team’s colors will be blue and yellow, but there will be a contest to pick the mascot for the team. The winner of the design will receive two season tickets.

According to a release, Lesovsky has 17 years of experience across different levels of high school, college, and professional basketball.

In Lesovsky’s last year as coach, he coached the Orangeville A’s of the NBL Canada a league similar to the NAPB.

Lesovsky is a graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University.

