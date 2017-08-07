Home Indiana Evansville New Name New Mission For No Meth Task Force August 7th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville Pinterest

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announces a new name and a new mission for a city task force.

The mayor’s Substance Abuse Task force, formerly known as the No Meth task Force, is shifting its focus and mission. The refocus aims to address substance abuse through education, prevention, and helping people access treatment and recovery options. A new website will also function as a community resource for information. Mayor Winnecke says the website will act as an information guide for people who are searching for help for themselves or for someone else.

The task force will hold two public forums in October to help families who struggle with substance abuse disorders.



