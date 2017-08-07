New Name For The Downtown Deaconess Campus

The Deaconess Hospital main campus in Evansville will be called the Deaconess Midtown Campus.

Hospital officials used a flag raising ceremony at the building to make the announcement.

There will also be various improvements to the cafeteria, gift shop, and lobby area, and there will be a 24 hour convenience store in the facility.

the updated lobby should make it easier for patients to find their way through the hospital.

Officials say the new name will help patients and visitors know that they are at the correct campus. They say often people go to the main campus when they are supposed to be at the downtown clinic, and vise versa.



