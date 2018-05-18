Home Indiana A New Name Could Be Added To Indiana’s Fallen Officer List May 18th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, and the Evansville Police Department honored hundreds of fallen Indiana officers at the Fraternal Operation of Police Lodge 73 in Evansville.

Four officers in Vanderburgh county have been memorialized year after year, but a recent discovery may mean a new name could be added to the list.

Articles, and a death certificate show Evansville police officer Charles Schmitt died a year and a half later from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in 1930.

After Schmitt’s family member brought the his goggles and old ticket book to the department, an officer is now dedicating time in researching, and sending documents to the National Police Memorial Foundation in Washington D.C.

There the foundation will determine if Schmitt’s death is considered a line of duty death.

If they decide it was, Schmitt’s name will be added to the memorial wall in Washington D.C.

Comments

comments