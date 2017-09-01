Home Indiana Evansville New Member Added to Evansville Airport’s Board of Directors September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

There’s a new face on the Board of Directors for the Evansville Vanderburgh Airport Authority (EVVAAD). Reverend Adrian Brooks, who has served as the pastor of Memorial Baptist Church since 1993, will join the EVVAAD’s Board of Directors.

Under his leadership, the congregation has grown to more than 4,500 members, offering more than 50 diverse ministries to Evansville and Tri-state communities.

He founded the Memorial Community Development Corp., a non-profit organization, which includes youth and medical centers and retail and restaurant developments.

Rev. Brooks serves on several community and civic boards, including the BBB Board of Directors, USI Business School of Advisors, SWIN Economic Development Coalition, and Board of Governance for the Evansville Promise Zone.

Rev. Adrian Brooks will join current board members J.P. Engelbrecht, Gretchen Muchnick, E.O. “Pete” Popham, Jr., and Alan Leibundguth.

