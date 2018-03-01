Home Kentucky New Madisonville Chief Of Police Sworn In March 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

There’s a new Chief of Police in Madisonville. Chris Taylor was named Chief of Police for the Madisonville Police Department this morning at a swearing in ceremony.

After 24 years of service, Taylor will replace Chief Wade Williams following his retirement on March 1, 2018.

Taylor most recently served as Major of Operations Division and has also served in every operable position offered by MPD.

As Chief of Police, Taylor says he will continue the fight to reduce drug abuse in Madisonville.

Taylor will focus on continuing to eliminate crime, decreasing traffic accidents, dispersing police coverage to areas of high need and increasing police interaction and communication with the general public.

Taylor graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration, has attended the Academy of Police Supervision, Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officer’s Course, Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy and the Criminal Justice Executive Development Course.

