New-Look OHS Football Touting Balanced Attack

Owensboro High School football likes to run the ball.

During the 2017 season, there were several games where the team’s quarterback attempted 10 passes or less and the running game did most of the damage.

That meant when the team fell behind it was that much harder to mount a comeback.

However, the formula for Red Devils success is set to change in 2018.

Will Warren, a signal caller for the last three years at Owensboro Catholic, is now in uniform at OHS.

His presence will help the Red Devils boast a more balanced attack.

