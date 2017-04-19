Home Indiana New Logo Sought for the Koerner Block Building April 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The group trying to save the Koerner Block Building in Birdseye are also looking for a new logo for the project. They’re offering a $25 reward for the winning logo.

The building was constructed for merchant, William Koerner, in 1893. Town officials created a committee to help save the building, and hopefully attract tourists.

Entries for the logo must be mailed before May 15th. Those can be mailed to Archie McCutcheon, P.O. Box 4, Birdseye, Indiana 47513.

