New Logo Sought for the Koerner Block Building

April 19th, 2017 Indiana

The group trying to save the Koerner Block Building in Birdseye are also looking for a new logo for the project. They’re offering a $25 reward for the winning logo.

The building was constructed for merchant, William Koerner, in 1893. Town officials created a committee to help save the building, and hopefully attract tourists.

Entries for the logo must be mailed before May 15th. Those can be mailed to Archie McCutcheon, P.O. Box 4, Birdseye, Indiana 47513.

