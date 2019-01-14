Home Indiana New Logo and Button Approved for 2019 Strassenfest January 14th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Strassenfest Committee Board approves the 2019 Strassenfest logo and button design. The logo will be incorporated into the official Strassenfest mug and program book cover.

Unfortunately, the Strassenfest committee had to make a tough call to get rid of the annual fireworks display due to the rising costs of pyrotechnic displays.

The Committee says the fireworks will continue but only during the celebration’s five-year milestone years. The next time Strassenfest will have fireworks will be for its 45th anniversary in 2023.

The 41st annual Strassenfest is set for August 1st-4th in downtown Jasper.

Comments

comments