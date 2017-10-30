New Location For Tropicana Riverboat Released

Since 1995, the Tropicana Riverboat has been sitting along the banks of the Ohio in downtown Evansville but Monday night it’s no longer there.

Monday afternoon, the boat began its journey to its new home. The boat is headed first to the Evansville Marina where the smokes stakes will be removed and ultimately it will be bound for Louisiana.

The riverboat, modeled after the historic Robert E. Lee Riverboat, arrived in the city in December 1995 and has served as a casino gaming vessel on the city’s downtown riverfront since that time.

Tropicana says it has signed a contract saying it cannot talk about where the boat is going or how much it is sold for. However, several sources have told 44News the boat will be repurposed into a tour boat down in New Orleans.

“It’s been a source of great entertainment for literally thousands of people from our region so this site on the riverfront will look totally different with the riverboat gone and that will take a little getting used to but we’re looking forward to the future,” says Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

By this time next year, Mayor Winnecke anticipates the LST will be in the spot once occupied by the Riverboat.

