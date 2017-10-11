New Location For Kids Kingdom Playground Revealed

The new location for Kids Kingdom playground in Evansville is revealed. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced that the playground will be re-built on the downtown riverfront in between the Evansville Museum parking lot and the Tennis courts.

He made that announcement at the site of the new Kids Kingdom site. He says the park needs to be moved due to federally-mandated sewer projects in the area.

The new Kids Kingdom will be built by Leathers & Associates, the same firm that designed the existing one.

As part of the design process, the firm is seeking input from local elementary schools.

Mayor Winnecke said, “Kids, the people who are going to be using it, not adults, will actually have a lot of say in how it’s designed and what features it has. So I am sure from the 6 schools we’re going to go to will get a lot of great input.”

Construction on the new Kids Kingdom playground is set to begin in fall 2018. A conceptual drawing of the new playground will be presented to the public next week.

The current Kids Kingdom playground has been around for the last 15 years, but will close in 2019.

If you would like to share your ideas about the new Kids Kingdom playground, you can complete the survey by clicking here.

You must complete the survey by Tuesday, October 17th at 5 p.m. and email the completed survey to mayor@evansville.in.gov.

Comments

comments